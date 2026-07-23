Texas Instruments forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

July 22 : Texas Instruments forecast quarterly revenue above analysts' estimate on Wednesday, signaling a recovery in industrial chip demand and growing momentum for its AI data center chips.

While TI does not make the high-performance AI processors such as those from Nvidia, it produces analog chips that manage power and convert real-world inputs such as sound, light and temperature into digital signals for other semiconductors to process.

Tech companies have been investing aggressively in AI, pouring money into data-center construction and the chips needed to support the infrastructure.

The analog chipmaker expects third-quarter revenue to be between $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.61 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

TI reported second-quarter revenue of $5.46 billion, up 23 per cent, beating the estimate of $5.25 billion.