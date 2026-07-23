Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on analog chip demand

July 22 : Texas Instruments forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling that spending on AI infrastructure and a recovery in industrial and automotive markets are boosting demand for analog chips.

Tech companies have been investing aggressively in AI, pouring money into data-center construction and the chips needed to support the infrastructure.

While TI does not make the high-performance AI processors such as those from Nvidia, it produces analog chips that manage power and convert real-world inputs such as sound, light and temperature into digital signals for other semiconductors to process.

The results are a "testament to a strong analog semiconductor environment" fueled by AI infrastructure buildout, a widening recovery in key end markets and the early stages of Edge AI adoption, Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg said, noting that the trend is expected to continue through the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

The Dallas, Texas-based chipmaker reported second-quarter revenue of $5.46 billion, up 23 per cent over the year and ahead of analysts' average estimate of $5.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Quarterly revenue was driven by broad growth led by industrial, data center and automotive, CEO Haviv Ilan said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue to be between $5.65 billion and $6.15 billion, ahead of the estimate of $5.61 billion. Yet, its shares fell more than 3 per cent in extended trading.