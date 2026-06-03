Logo
Logo

Business

Texas Instruments names insider Julie Knecht as finance chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Texas Instruments names insider Julie Knecht as finance chief

Texas Instruments names insider Julie Knecht as finance chief

A Texas Instruments logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Jun 2026 04:21AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 04:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 2 : Texas Instruments on Tuesday named insider Julie Knecht as its finance chief, succeeding Rafael Lizardi, who will retire after 25 years with the analog chipmaker.

Knecht, currently chief accounting officer and vice president of accounting and tax, will assume the role on August 1, while Lizardi will take an advisory role through Aug. 31 to support the transition.

CEO Haviv Ilan said Lizardi helped steer the company's capital allocation strategy, including investments in 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity and a focus on returning free cash flow to shareholders.

Knecht joined Texas Instruments in 1999 and has held several finance and accounting positions, including as vice president of accounting for more than a decade before becoming chief accounting officer in 2021.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Having been part of this company for more than 25 years, I appreciate TI's high-performance culture and long-standing commitment to technology leadership," Knecht said.

Texas Instruments has benefited from growing demand for analog chips used in power regulation and data conversion systems inside AI data centers.

The company will report its second-quarter results on July 22.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement