Texas Instruments names insider Julie Knecht as finance chief

June 2 : Texas Instruments on Tuesday named insider Julie Knecht as its finance chief, succeeding Rafael Lizardi, who will retire after 25 years with the analog chipmaker.

Knecht, currently chief accounting officer and vice president of accounting and tax, will assume the role on August 1, while Lizardi will take an advisory role through Aug. 31 to support the transition.

CEO Haviv Ilan said Lizardi helped steer the company's capital allocation strategy, including investments in 300-millimeter manufacturing capacity and a focus on returning free cash flow to shareholders.

Knecht joined Texas Instruments in 1999 and has held several finance and accounting positions, including as vice president of accounting for more than a decade before becoming chief accounting officer in 2021.

"Having been part of this company for more than 25 years, I appreciate TI's high-performance culture and long-standing commitment to technology leadership," Knecht said.

Texas Instruments has benefited from growing demand for analog chips used in power regulation and data conversion systems inside AI data centers.

The company will report its second-quarter results on July 22.