Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai Airways to exit debt restructuring programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thai Airways to exit debt restructuring programme

Thai Airways to exit debt restructuring programme
FILE PHOTO: A Thai Airways aeroplane is seen after making contact with Eva Air aeroplanes at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, June 10, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS/File Photo
Thai Airways to exit debt restructuring programme
The logo of Thai Airways is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2016. Thai Airways International PCL said on Monday it posted lower annual loss in 2015, mainly due to decline in operating expenses and fuel oil costs. Picture taken January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
16 Jun 2025 02:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Flag carrier Thai Airways International on Monday said it will exit its debt restructuring programme and expects to resume trading its shares on the stock market by early August.

Thailand's national airline went into bankruptcy-protected restructuring in 2020, reducing its workforce by half and trimming its fleet.

Since 2023, the airline has made a continuous operating profit every quarter, it said in a statement, a sharp turnaround for the carrier that had been booking losses nearly every year after 2012.

The airline has a debt obligation to creditors of around 190 billion baht ($5.86 billion), according to a court order, of which it has already paid back 94 billion baht and the remaining amount would be paid over the next decade, Thai Airways said.

"The company aims to enhance its international aviation potential and push Thailand to become a regional air travel hub," the statement said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement