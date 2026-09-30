Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Thai August factory output rises 4.44% on year, beating forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thai August factory output rises 4.44% on year, beating forecast

Thai August factory output rises 4.44% on year, beating forecast

Shipping containers stand at a port in Bangkok March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

30 Sep 2026 01:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK, Sept 30 : Thailand's manufacturing production index rose 4.44 per cent in August from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, stronger than analysts' forecasts.

• The August reading compared with a forecast increase of 1.0 per cent in a Reuters poll.

• The ministry has adjusted its MPI methodology, adding more electronics products and changing the weightings to support the country's new economic structure, Supakit Boonsiri, head of the ministry's industrial economics office, told a briefing.

• August output was boosted by higher electronics production, government stimulus measures, and a weaker baht, he said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• After the methodology adjustment, the MPI in July was revised to a rise of 3.97 per cent on year, up from a 0.46 per cent increase.

• The ministry now predicts factory output will rise 2.75 per cent to 3.75 per cent this year, compared with a 0.25 per cent rise seen earlier, according to Supakit.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement