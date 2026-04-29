Thai central bank holds key rate, forecasts slower growth and higher inflation 

BANGKOK, April 29 : Thailand's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a review on Wednesday, as expected, saying it needed to assess the impact of higher oil prices driven by the war in the Middle East while also supporting an economy grappling with weak consumption and high household debt.

The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to maintain the one-day repurchase rate at 1.00 per cent, the lowest level in more than three years. It had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February.

"Thailand's economic expansion is projected to moderate, as the war in the Middle East has a direct impact on growth by increasing business costs and eroding household purchasing power," the central bank said in a statement after the meeting.

"Inflation is set to accelerate through 2026, and is expected to moderate in 2027 as supply-side pressures subside."

The BOT said it expected economic growth of 1.5 per cent this year, down from a projection of 1.9 per cent made in February, and 2.0 per cent in 2027. Last year's growth of 2.4 per cent lagged regional peers.

Headline inflation was forecast to average 2.9 per cent this year, up from a projection of 0.3 per cent made in December, driven by the surge in global energy prices. The central bank's target range is 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

The central bank said it expected exports to rise by 8.1 per cent this year, supported by demand for tech products, up sharply from a December projection of a 0.6 per cent rise after a strong performance in the first quarter.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 1.6 per cent from 2.0 per cent, and forecast inflation would rise to 3.0 per cent this year.

NEED TO MONITOR DOWNSIDE RISKS

All 28 economists in a Reuters poll expected steady policy at this week's meeting. A strong majority, 24 of 28, expected the policy rate to remain on hold throughout 2026, while four tipped a 25 basis-point cut by year-end.

Six cuts between October 2024 and February had reduced the key rate by a total of 150 basis points as authorities sought to spark Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The Middle East war and oil price shock have added to the pressures facing the economy.

"It is necessary to monitor downside risks arising from a prolonged war and supply disruptions, which could have significant adverse effects on the manufacturing sector and employment," the BOT said.

Earlier this month, the government approved support measures to mitigate the impact of high oil prices, including subsidies and loans. It plans to launch a consumer subsidy scheme in June.

The government has said it will borrow up to 500 billion baht ($15.4 billion) by October to support the economy, and will maintain the current value-added tax rate of 7 per cent for another year.

The central bank's next rate meeting is on June 24.