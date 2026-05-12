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Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows
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Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows

Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun ride on a mobile grocery tricycle to launch the "Thais Help Thais" campaign inside a compound of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun ride on a mobile grocery tricycle to launch the "Thais Help Thais" campaign inside a compound of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows
The skyline with twilight is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12 May 2026 06:12PM (Updated: 12 May 2026 06:17PM)
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BANGKOK, May 12 : Thailand's consumer confidence index dropped to 50.6 in April from 51.8 in the previous month, a survey showed on Tuesday, the lowest in eight months and the second straight monthly decline. 

• Consumer confidence was hurt by high energy prices, the university said.

• Fertiliser costs have been high while agriculture product prices have been low, it added.

• There was some positive sentiment from a stable political situation as well as government measures to support the living costs of vulnerable groups, the university said.

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• Confidence in the economy, jobs and future income all declined, according to a statement by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which compiles the index.

• Confidence remains below 100, with the slow economic recovery, high living costs and uncertainty over the U.S.–Iran conflict likely to weigh on the near-term outlook.

• The agriculture sector is clearly is not doing well, said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the university , at a press conference.

• Investments and consumption are slowing, he added, although tourist arrivals were picking up.

• Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was seen riding a motorbike with ⁠Commerce ​Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on Tuesday to promote government measures offering lower prices for consumer goods.

Source: Reuters
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