Thai consumer confidence drops to lowest in 8 months in April, survey shows

BANGKOK, May 12 : Thailand's consumer confidence index dropped to 50.6 in April from 51.8 in the previous month, a survey showed on Tuesday, the lowest in eight months and the second straight monthly decline.

• Consumer confidence was hurt by high energy prices, the university said.

• Fertiliser costs have been high while agriculture product prices have been low, it added.

• There was some positive sentiment from a stable political situation as well as government measures to support the living costs of vulnerable groups, the university said.

• Confidence in the economy, jobs and future income all declined, according to a statement by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which compiles the index.

• Confidence remains below 100, with the slow economic recovery, high living costs and uncertainty over the U.S.–Iran conflict likely to weigh on the near-term outlook.

• The agriculture sector is clearly is not doing well, said Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the university , at a press conference.

• Investments and consumption are slowing, he added, although tourist arrivals were picking up.

• Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was seen riding a motorbike with ⁠Commerce ​Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on Tuesday to promote government measures offering lower prices for consumer goods.