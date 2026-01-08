Thai consumer confidence falls for the first time in four months in December, survey shows

BANGKOK, ‌Jan 8 : Thailand's consumer confidence index fell for the first time in four months in December, according to a university survey on ‌Thursday.

Confidence fell due to ‌the dissolution of parliament and the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which could slow the recovery of the economy, the ‍University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said.

Thailand's consumer confidence index fell to 51.9 in ​December from 53.2 ‌in the previous month, according to the survey.

In ​the first quarter of 2026, consumers ⁠are expected to ‌be cautious as they ​await clarity over the border conflict, upcoming elections and potential economic ‍stimulus measures that could follow, the ⁠university said.