Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai exports posting higher growth in March, commerce minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thai exports posting higher growth in March, commerce minister says

Thai exports posting higher growth in March, commerce minister says

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are pictured near the port in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

21 Apr 2025 03:50PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2025 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand's export growth in March was higher than February's 14 per cent annual rise, while tariff negotiations with the United States set for this week are expected to proceed positively, the commerce minister said on Monday.

Pichai Naripthaphan said exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, would continue to grow if the negotiations went well.

"I believe the outcome of the negotiations will likely be good and have a high chance of success," he told reporters, citing the strong relationships between the two countries.

The tariff of 36 per cent placed on imports from Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is among the higher rates imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

A delegation led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will meet U.S. officials in Washington on April 23, to seek lower tariffs.

The United States was Thailand's largest export market last year, accounting for 18.3 per cent of total shipments, or $54.96 billion. Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at $45.6 billion.

Thailand's March export data is due to be released on April 24. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement