Thai exports seen up 2% to 4% in 2026, shippers' group says

BANGKOK, Jan 12 : Thailand's exports are expected to rise 2 per cent to 4 per cent this year, due mainly to foreign investment, the National Shippers' Council said on Monday.
"Exports seem to be up 2-4 per cent (for this year), but it's not very satisfactory because the increase comes from foreign investments that will compete with our Thai entrepreneurs," Chairman Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan told a news briefing.
Rice shipments are likely to slow this year, the council said.
Exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2025.
The shipping council estimated total export growth of more than 9 per cent for the whole of last year, up from its October forecast of 5 per cent.
The central bank forecast exports would grow just 0.6 per cent in 2026.