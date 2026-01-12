Thai exports seen up 2% to 4% in 2026, shippers' group says

BANGKOK, ‌Jan 12 : Thailand's exports are expected to rise 2 per cent to 4 per cent this year, due mainly to foreign investment, the National Shippers' Council said on Monday.

"Exports ‌seem to be up ‌2-4 per cent (for this year), but it's not very satisfactory because the increase comes from foreign investments that will compete with our Thai entrepreneurs," ‍Chairman Dhanakorn Kasetrsuwan told a news briefing.

Rice shipments are likely to slow this year, the council said.

Exports, ​a key driver ‌of Thailand's economy increased 12.6 per cent year-on-year in the first ​11 months of 2025.

The shipping council estimated ⁠total export growth ‌of more than 9 per cent ​for the whole of last year, up from its October ‍forecast of 5 per cent.

The central bank forecast ⁠exports would grow just 0.6 per cent in ​2026.