Thai July headline CPI falls 0.7% y/y, more than forecast

BANGKOK :Thailand's headline consumer price index dropped 0.7 per cent in July from a year earlier, after the previous month's fall of 0.25 per cent, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 0.40 per cent in a Reuters poll, and was below the central bank's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for inflation.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, rose 0.84 per cent in July from a year earlier, compared with a forecast increase of 0.90 per cent.