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Thai March factory output rises 0.75% y/y, above forecast
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Thai March factory output rises 0.75% y/y, above forecast

Thai March factory output rises 0.75% y/y, above forecast

FILE PHOTO: A view inside a weaving factory in Bangkok, Thailand September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/ File Photo

30 Apr 2026 12:25PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 01:18PM)
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BANGKOK, April 30 : Thailand's manufacturing production index rose 0.75 per cent in March from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Thursday, stronger than analysts' forecasts.

The March reading compared with a year-on-year drop of 1.0 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.09 per cent rise in the previous month.

• March's output was helped by growth in the petroleum and automotive industries, while exports remained strong, the ministry said.

• Government formation was smooth and politically stable, supporting continuity in government policies and projects, it said.

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• Prolonged geopolitical tensions and trade protectionist measures weighed on global trade conditions and trading partners’ confidence, the ministry said.

• Rising energy and freight costs, linked to the situation in the Middle East, pushed up production costs, it said.

• Increased competition from imported goods intensified pressure on domestic producers, it said.

• The central bank held rates steady on Wednesday, forecasting slower growth and higher inflation.

Source: Reuters
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