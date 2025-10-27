Thai September exports rise 19.0% y/y, much stronger than expected

BANGKOK :Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose 19.0 per cent in September from a year earlier, the fastest rate of growth in 42 months, the commerce ministry said on Monday, comfortably beating analysts' expectations.

The reading for September compared with a forecast 7.0 per cent year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll, and followed a rise of 5.8 per cent in August.

Exports were boosted by clarity on U.S. tariffs and signs that U.S. trade policies could be eased further, the ministry said in a statement.

In September, exports to the United States, Thailand's largest market, jumped 35.3 per cent from a year earlier, he said.

The U.S. set a 19 per cent tariff on imported goods from Thailand, lower than the 36 per cent rate announced earlier and in line with other countries in the region.

Thailand and the United States on Sunday reached a framework agreement on trade, which Thailand would eliminate tariff barriers on approximately 99 per cent of U.S. goods.

In the first nine months of 2025, exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 13.9 per cent from a year earlier.