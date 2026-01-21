Thailand to introduce gold trade cap to curb baht rise, central bank chief says

BANGKOK, Jan 21 : Thailand will introduce a cap on gold trading by January 29 in a bid to stabilise its currency, Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn told reporters on Wednesday.

Trading will be capped at between 50 million to 100 million baht ($1.6 million to $3.2 million), he said.

The baht has gained about 1.0 per cent against the dollar so far this year after a 9 per cent rise in 2025, posing a threat to the competitiveness of the export and tourism sectors.

The central bank wants the baht to weaken and has intervened in the market to try to reduce volatility, Vitai said.

($1 = 31.1 baht)