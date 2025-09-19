Thailand plans lower borrowing in 2026 fiscal year, market sources say

BANGKOK: Thailand's government plans to decrease borrowing by 7.8 per cent to about 2.37 trillion baht (US$74.53 billion) for the 2026 fiscal year starting on Oct 1, according to two market sources and a government presentation seen by Reuters.

Of the projected total, about 992 billion baht will be new borrowing and 1.38 trillion baht will be debt being rolled over, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was not public.

The government plans to sell about 1.3 trillion baht of government bonds in the 2026 fiscal year, up 4 per cent year-on-year, the sources said, with up to 322 billion baht to be sold in October-December.

The finance ministry could not immediately be reached for comment

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The government plans to sell 260 billion baht of treasury bills in the fiscal year, down 26 per cent year-on-year, and 572 billion baht of promissory notes, also down 26 per cent annually, the sources said.

It plans to raise savings bonds issuance by 31 per cent to 80 billion baht, the sources said..

The plan comes as the new cabinet of recently elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received royal approval.

The new government is expected to start work next month, facing a challenge to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is grappling with the impact of new US tariffs and recently a soaring baht that threaten exports and tourism.

The government's 2026 fiscal budget, which has received royal approval, entails spending of 3.78 trillion baht (US$118.72 billion) and a small drop in the deficit to about 860 billion baht.