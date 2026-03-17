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Thailand seeks Russian crude, to hike domestic diesel prices
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Business

Thailand seeks Russian crude, to hike domestic diesel prices

Thailand seeks Russian crude, to hike domestic diesel prices

Vehicles fill up with gasoline at a PTT gas station amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

17 Mar 2026 02:31PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2026 08:25PM)
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Source: Reuters
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