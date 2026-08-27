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Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Barret Zoph joins Google
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Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Barret Zoph joins Google

Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Barret Zoph joins Google

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo/File Photo

27 Aug 2026 10:53AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 11:01AM)
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Aug 26 : Barret Zoph, a co-founder of artificial intelligence startup Thinking Machines Lab, will join Alphabet-owned unit Google DeepMind, Zoph said on Wednesday. 

Here are some details:

• Zoph will join Google's DeepMind as Vice President of Research after serving as Vice President of Research at OpenAI.

• Zoph made a brief return to his former employer, OpenAI, after leaving Thinking Machines earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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• The move is the latest in a series of AI-driven reshuffles at the company, including DeepMind CEO Dennis Hassabis stepping aside this month.

• Zoph spent six years with Google as a research scientist in Google Brain, which was later merged with DeepMind to form Google DeepMind in 2023.

• Alphabet's shakeup of the AI lab included ​a revelation during an all-hands meeting on August 6 that some teams were moving out of DeepMind and into corporate Google, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing two sources.

Source: Reuters
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