Thoma Bravo-backed Anaplan prepares confidential IPO filing, The Information reports

Jan 28 : U.S. software maker Anaplan could file confidentially for an initial public offering in the coming weeks, nearly four years after private equity firm Thoma Bravo took the company private in a $10.4 billion deal, The Information reported on Wednesday.

It couldn't be learned how much Anaplan plans to raise or what valuation it would seek for the IPO, and its plans could still change, the report added.

Thoma Bravo and Anaplan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Anaplan first went public in 2018 and was acquired in 2022 by software-focused Thoma Bravo, which now has more than $181 billion in assets under management.

Thoma Bravo has explored IPOs for two other portfolio companies, Ping Identity and Proofpoint, in recent months, the report added, citing sources. It took identity security company Sailpoint public last February.