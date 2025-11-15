Tiger Global slashes Meta stake by 63% 

NEW YORK :Tiger Global Management, the hedge fund founded and led by Chase Coleman, slashed its stake in Facebook parent Meta Platforms during the third quarter, according to a filing released on Friday.

During the quarter ended September 30, Tiger Global reduced its holdings in Meta by 62.6 per cent to 2.8 million of the company's shares, valuing the stake at about $2.1 billion. The firm also dissolved its positions in some other high-profile names including drugmakers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Tiger Global, which is an offshoot of famed investor Julian Robertson's firm and is part of a cohort of stock-picking funds popularly known as Tiger Cubs, took new positions in streaming giant Netflix and buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna.

Tiger Global ended the first half of 2025 up roughly 4.5 per cent, trailing most of its top multi-strategy fund peers.