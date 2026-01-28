TikTok settles social media addiction lawsuit ahead of trial against Meta, YouTube

WASHINGTON: TikTok agreed to settle a on Tuesday (Jan 27), according to one of the plaintiff's lawyers, the same day the trial was due to start against two remaining companies. agreed to settle a landmark lawsuit on social media addiction on Tuesday (Jan 27), according to one of the plaintiff's lawyers,

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

TikTok is one of four companies, including Meta, Snap and YouTube, which is a unit of Alphabet-owned Google, facing allegations that their platforms are fuelling a youth mental health crisis.

The trial against Meta and YouTube was scheduled to begin with jury selection on Tuesday in California Superior Court in Los Angeles.

The case involves a 19-year-old from California, identified as K.G.M., who said she became addicted to the companies' platforms at a young age because of their attention-grabbing design, according to court filings.

She blames her depression and suicidal thoughts on the apps she used and is seeking to hold the companies that designed them responsible.

K.G.M. "reached an agreement in principle to settle her case" with TikTok, said Joseph VanZandt, a lawyer for K.G.M.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the settlement.