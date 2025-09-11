Operator of defunct Tokenize Xchange ‘heavily insolvent’ with S$267 million in liabilities

SINGAPORE: AmazingTech, the company behind troubled cryptocurrency trading platform Tokenize Xchange, is “heavily insolvent” with about S$267 million (US$208 million) in liabilities, said its court-appointed interim judicial managers (IJMs).

Almost all of it – S$266.3 million, or 99 per cent – is owed to customers of the platform.

The IJMs from KordaMentha proposed that AmazingTech be wound up, given how it is “unable to pay its debts” and is “no longer viable” amid an ongoing police probe.

“The IJMs are of the opinion that … transitioning the company into liquidation is the most appropriate avenue to maximise recovery for the creditors,” a press release and related documents, including a report submitted to the court, from KordaMentha said on Thursday (Sep 11).

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

AmazingTech and its related entities were placed under interim judicial management on Aug 15 after the High Court granted an application filed by a group of seven creditors.

These creditors were users of Tokenize Xchange and had been unable to withdraw their investments worth a total of S$4 million since the platform ceased operations in Singapore in mid-July.

The platform said it was shutting down its business following a decision by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) not to grant it a digital payment token licence.

The Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the MAS said on Aug 1 that the company is under investigation for potential offences, and its director Hong Qi Yu has been charged in court with fraudulent trading.

“HEAVILY INSOLVENT”

The IJMs said AmazingTech is “heavily insolvent”, with likely only S$2.6 million worth of assets available for distribution to creditors.

These comprise the firm’s digital asset holdings, including holdings in bitcoin and ethereum, with realisable value when sold on other crypto exchanges, and about S$312,000 in fiat money seized by CAD from the firm’s local bank accounts.

The firm also has other assets, such as its proprietary technology underpinning the Tokenize Xchange platform and its native token called TKX.

According to the IJM report, CAD had seized around S$368.4 million worth of TKX tokens and S$1.969 million worth of non-TKX tokens, based on a CAD-provided valuation on Aug 14.

But the TKX tokens are likely to be a complete loss, with the tokens assessed to have “little inherent value”, as their marketability and price were tied to Tokenize's ability to build a functioning system to support the use of TKX tokens.