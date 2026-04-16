TomTom's reorganization boosts operating profit in Q1

April 16 : Dutch digital mapping specialist TomTom reported on Thursday higher than expected operating profit for the first-quarter of the year despite lower revenue following an internal reorganization.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 13.8 million euros ($16.3 million), above analysts' average estimate of 7 million euros in a company-provided consensus and last year's level of 5.7 million euros.

TomTom said the growth was driven by a higher margin and lower operating expenses after completing a reorganization last year.

The company which counts Microsoft , Uber and Volkswagen among its customers recorded lower revenue as an expected shift between old and new contracts will have a negative effect this year.

Its revenue dropped to 129.2 million euros, in line with analysts' average estimate of 130 million euros in a company-provided consensus from 140.4 million euros in 2025.

It confirmed its revenue outlook for 2026.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)