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TomTom's reorganization boosts operating profit in Q1
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TomTom's reorganization boosts operating profit in Q1

TomTom's reorganization boosts operating profit in Q1

TomTom mapping system is seen inside a vehicle in Eindhoven, Netherlands, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

16 Apr 2026 01:28PM
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April 16 : Dutch digital mapping specialist TomTom reported on Thursday higher than expected operating profit for the first-quarter of the year despite lower revenue following an internal reorganization.

Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 13.8 million euros ($16.3 million), above analysts' average estimate of 7 million euros in a company-provided consensus and last year's level of 5.7 million euros.

TomTom said the growth was driven by a higher margin and lower operating expenses after completing a reorganization last year.

The company which counts Microsoft , Uber and Volkswagen among its customers recorded lower revenue as an expected shift between old and new contracts will have a negative effect this year.

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Its revenue dropped to 129.2 million euros, in line with analysts' average estimate of 130 million euros in a company-provided consensus from 140.4 million euros in 2025.

It confirmed its revenue outlook for 2026.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

Source: Reuters
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