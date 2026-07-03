Toyota and Daimler to cut Archion stakes, selling shares worth up to $1.87 billion, Nikkei says
TOKYO, July 3 : Toyota Motor and Daimler Truck will reduce their stakes in truckmaker Archion this month, selling shares worth 200 billion to 300 billion yen ($1.24 billion to $1.87 billion), the Nikkei daily business reported on Friday.
Toyota and Daimler will offer approximately 900 million shares, or about 30 per cent of the total outstanding shares, through a public offering to meet Archion's listing requirements, the Nikkei reported, without disclosing sources.
In a statement, Archion said it was considering various capital policy options, including a possible share sale, but that nothing had been decided.
Toyota said the report wasn't something announced by the company. Daimler Truck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Toyota and Daimler Truck each own about 41 per cent of Archion's shares.
Archion, a holding company set up to own truckmakers Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso following their integration, says on its website that the two plan to each hold a 25 per cent equity stake in the company.
Nikkei said Archion was set to make an announcement on share sales as early as next week.
($1 = 160.7800 yen)