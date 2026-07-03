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Toyota and Daimler to reduce stakes in Archion, selling shares up to worth $1.87 billion, Nikkei says
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Toyota and Daimler to reduce stakes in Archion, selling shares up to worth $1.87 billion, Nikkei says

Toyota and Daimler to reduce stakes in Archion, selling shares up to worth $1.87 billion, Nikkei says

Toyota logo on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

03 Jul 2026 03:35PM
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TOKYO, July 3 : Automakers Toyota Motor and Daimler Truck will reduce their stakes in truckmaker Archion this month, selling shares worth 200 billion to 300 billion yen ($1.24 billion to $1.87 billion), the Nikkei daily business reported on Friday.

Toyota and Daimler will offer approximately 900 million shares, or about 30 per cent of the total outstanding shares, through a public offering to meet Archion's listing requirements, the Nikkei reported, without disclosing sources.

Archion is set to make announcement on share sales as early as next week, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 160.7800 yen)

Source: Reuters
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