Logo
Logo

Business

Toyota to recall around 162,000 US vehicles over faulty display screen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Toyota to recall around 162,000 US vehicles over faulty display screen

Toyota to recall around 162,000 US vehicles over faulty display screen

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Jan 2026 02:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 23 : Toyota said on Friday that it was conducting a safety recall involving around 162,000 vehicles in the United States over a faulty multimedia display.

The recall includes certain model year 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

The multimedia display may become stuck on a camera view or display a black image under certain circumstances in the subject vehicles, the Japanese automaker said in a statement, potentially not meeting a federal safety standard.

Customers will be notified of this issue by late March, it added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement