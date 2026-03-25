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Toyota to recall over 144,000 US vehicles over rear view camera issue, NHTSA says
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Business

Toyota to recall over 144,000 US vehicles over rear view camera issue, NHTSA says

Toyota to recall over 144,000 US vehicles over rear view camera issue, NHTSA says

FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor's logo on the Estima Hybrid model is pictured at the automaker's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

25 Mar 2026 03:25PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 11:46PM)
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Source: Reuters
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