Toyota to recall over 508,000 US vehicles over instrument cluster display issues

Aug 11 : Toyota is recalling 508,354 vehicles in the U.S. as an instrument cluster that fails to display critical safety information increases the risk of a crash or injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• The recall includes certain 2025-2026 Camry Hybrid vehicles.

• A failure in the instrument cluster display during vehicle startup may deactivate the hazard lights, turn signals, seat belt warning system, and smart key reminder, the auto safety regulator said.

• Dealers will update the display software, free of charge, the NHTSA added.

(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)