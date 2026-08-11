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Toyota to recall over 508,000 US vehicles over instrument cluster display issues
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Toyota to recall over 508,000 US vehicles over instrument cluster display issues

Toyota to recall over 508,000 US vehicles over instrument cluster display issues

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Toyota logo during a launch event in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

11 Aug 2026 03:28PM
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Aug 11 : Toyota is recalling 508,354 vehicles in the U.S. as an instrument cluster that fails to display critical safety information increases the risk of a crash or injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday. 

Here are some details:

• The recall includes certain 2025-2026 Camry Hybrid vehicles.

• A failure in the instrument cluster display during vehicle startup may deactivate the hazard lights, turn signals, seat belt warning system, and smart key reminder, the auto safety regulator said.

• Dealers will update the display software, free of charge, the NHTSA added.

(Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Source: Reuters
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