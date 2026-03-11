Logo
Toyota recalls 550,000 vehicles in US over seat-back defect, NHTSA says
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor's logo on the Estima Hybrid model is pictured at the automaker's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

11 Mar 2026 03:21PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2026 03:32PM)
March 11 : Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 550,007 vehicles in the U.S. as a faulty seat-back mechanism may fail to lock, increasing the risk of injury, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The recall includes certain 2021-2024 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles because the second‑row seat backs may not lock into place during adjustment.

Dealers will replace the return springs in the seat-back recliner assemblies at no cost to owners, NHTSA said.

Source: Reuters
