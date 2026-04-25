Toyota supplier Denso to withdraw bid for Rohm, Nikkei says

TOKYO, April 25 : Japanese auto parts giant Denso will withdraw its offer to acquire Rohm after it failed to win the chipmaker's support for the tie-up, the Nikkei reported on Saturday.

A Denso spokesperson said the business daily's story was not based on something the company has announced and that no specific decision has been made. Rohm officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Denso, a major Toyota supplier, made the bid last month in a move that would have expanded its control over power-management chips used in electric vehicles and data centres.

Rohm, which has strengths in silicon carbide power semiconductors with high energy efficiency, said last month it was starting talks with Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric about integrating their power semiconductor business.

Last year, Denso announced a strategic partnership with Rohm in the semiconductor field with a focus on integrated circuits used in EVs. Denso holds just under 5 per cent of Rohm's shares.