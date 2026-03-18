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Toyota Tsusho partners with JOGMEC for heavy rare earth project in Namibia
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Business

Toyota Tsusho partners with JOGMEC for heavy rare earth project in Namibia

18 Mar 2026 02:35PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 02:40PM)
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Source: Reuters
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