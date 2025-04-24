Toyota's March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Thursday (Apr 24) that its overseas sales in March touched a record high for the month, fuelled by a surge in North American purchases ahead of US import tariffs that came into effect in early April.

The Japanese automaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside its home market in March, a 6.7 per cent increase from year-ago levels. The company's sales in North America climbed 6.8 per cent on strong demand and potential tariff effects.

Toyota reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year increase in global production for March, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, with output reaching 880,476 vehicles.

The figures include production and sales from its luxury Lexus brand.