Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Toyota's March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Toyota's March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs

Toyota's March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs

FILE PHOTO: People look at Toyota Boshoku's MX OASIS concept car during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File photo

24 Apr 2025 12:34PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2025 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Thursday (Apr 24) that its overseas sales in March touched a record high for the month, fuelled by a surge in North American purchases ahead of US import tariffs that came into effect in early April.

The Japanese automaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside its home market in March, a 6.7 per cent increase from year-ago levels. The company's sales in North America climbed 6.8 per cent on strong demand and potential tariff effects.

Toyota reported a 9.1 per cent year-on-year increase in global production for March, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, with output reaching 880,476 vehicles.

The figures include production and sales from its luxury Lexus brand.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement