Trading Day: AI disruption, US-Iran nuclear talks, rate cut bets keep investors on their toes
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

18 Feb 2026 07:36AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 07:40AM)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 : Wall Street stocks see-sawed to nominal gains on Tuesday as investors juggled ongoing concerns over spending on artificial intelligence and the potential economic disruptions AI may bring, with positive signals from Iran regarding the progress of nuclear talks with the United States. 

Investors appeared to buy the technology dip, with tech and chip shares reversing earlier losses as the session progressed. 

(By Stephen Culp; Editing by Nia Williams)

Source: Reuters
