Trading Day: Wall Street ends modestly lower while US-Iran tensions boost crude prices
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

20 Feb 2026 06:03AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2026 06:20AM)
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Feb 19 : Wall Street stocks followed the example of their European counterparts by posting modest losses on Thursday as mixed economic data and simmering tensions between the U.S. and Iran kept uncertainties - and crude prices - high.

The U.S. goods trade balance hit its widest on record, while a bigger-than-expected drop in initial jobless claims provided some reassurance regarding the health of the labor market.

(By Stephen Culp; Editing by Nia Williams)

Source: Reuters
