Trendforce sees chip prices surging 90-95% in Q1 from previous quarter
RAM memory chips are seen in this illustration photo June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

02 Feb 2026 06:00PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2026 06:18PM)
SEOUL, Feb 2 : Market researcher TrendForce said on Monday that it has raised its chip price forecasts and expects conventional DRAM contract prices to jump by 90 per cent to 95 per cent in the January to March period of this year, from the final three months of 2025, citing the artificial intelligence boom.

It previously estimated 55 per cent to 60 per cent price growth for dynamic random access memory for the first quarter.

"Persistent AI and data center demands in 1Q26 are further worsening the global memory supply and demand imbalance, thereby increasing suppliers’ pricing power," TrendForce said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
