Trump backs government AI safeguards in banking system, acknowledges risks

WASHINGTON, April 15 : U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the risks artificial intelligence posed to the banking system and said there should be government safeguards, but also believed the technology could make the banking system better and safer, according to an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Asked if AI could undermine confidence in the banking system, Trump told Fox Business Network: "Yeah, probably. But it could also be the kind of technology that allows greatness in the banking system, makes it better and safer and more secure."

On whether government should have some safeguards on AI technology - a "kill switch," - Trump said, "There should be."

Trump's interview with "Mornings with Maria" was taped on Tuesday.

The U.S. president's comments came after cybersecurity experts warned this week that Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, could supercharge complex cyberattacks and ​poses significant challenges to the banking industry with its legacy technology systems.

Anthropic declined to comment on their warnings. It has said Claude Mythos Preview will not be made generally available.