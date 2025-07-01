Trump blames AT&T for tech issues in a call with faith leaders

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a conference call he had with American faith leaders faced tech issues for which he blamed AT&T while urging the wireless carrier's boss to get involved in handling the situation.
The president also said his administration may use another carrier's service in further calls.
"I'm doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," Trump wrote on social media.
"This is the second time it's happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!"
AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Trump did not elaborate on the specifics of the issue.
In a subsequent post, Trump apologized to faith leaders for what he described as a long wait on the conference call.
"We may have to reschedule the call, but we'll use another carrier the next time," Trump said.