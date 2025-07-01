Trump blames AT&T for tech issues in a call with faith leaders

WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a conference call he had with American faith leaders faced tech issues for which he blamed AT&T while urging the wireless carrier's boss to get involved in handling the situation.

The president also said his administration may use another carrier's service in further calls.

"I'm doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," Trump wrote on social media.

"This is the second time it's happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!"

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Trump did not elaborate on the specifics of the issue.

In a subsequent post, Trump apologized to faith leaders for what he described as a long wait on the conference call.

"We may have to reschedule the call, but we'll use another carrier the next time," Trump said.