Business

Trump blames AT&T for tech issues in a call with faith leaders
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he delivers remarks at a Faith Leaders Roundtable at Zebulon, Georgia, U.S., October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
01 Jul 2025 02:30AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2025 02:37AM)
WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a conference call he had with American faith leaders faced tech issues for which he blamed AT&T while urging the wireless carrier's boss to get involved in handling the situation.

The president also said his administration may use another carrier's service in further calls.

"I'm doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," Trump wrote on social media.

"This is the second time it's happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!"

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Trump did not elaborate on the specifics of the issue.

In a subsequent post, Trump apologized to faith leaders for what he described as a long wait on the conference call.

"We may have to reschedule the call, but we'll use another carrier the next time," Trump said.

Source: Reuters
