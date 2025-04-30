Trump eases auto tariffs burden as Lutnick touts one done foreign trade deal

Meanwhile, the first quarterly report on US gross domestic product covering Trump's term is due out on Wednesday. It is expected to reflect a large drag from the effect of his tariffs, mostly from a record surge in imports as companies and consumers front-loaded purchases of foreign goods to try to beat the new levies. The economy was forecast to have expanded at just a 0.3 per cent annualised rate from January through March, according to a Reuters poll of economists, down from 2.4 per cent in the final three months of 2024.



American and global companies are increasingly sounding the alarm about the tariffs' effects.

UPS on Tuesday said it would cut 20,000 jobs to lower costs, while General Motors pulled its outlook and pushed its investor call to Thursday pending possible changes to trade policy. Also citing tariffs headwinds were American ketchup maker Kraft and Swedish appliances maker Electrolux, further evidence that a chaotic trade policy is taking a major toll on companies' ability to plan beyond the immediate term.



A Reuters analysis showed that about 40 companies worldwide have pulled or lowered their forward guidance in the first two weeks of the first-quarter earnings season.



"Every single prediction has been proved to be wrong," Yannick Fierling, Electrolux CEO, told Reuters. "I'm surprised if people are claiming they have a view where tariffs are going."