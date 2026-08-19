Trump to host crypto executives as SEC considers regulations

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 : President Donald Trump will host cryptocurrency executives at the White House on Wednesday as U.S. financial regulators this week prepare to advance their framework for certain digital assets.

Trump, who has earned more than $1.4 billion from his family's crypto ventures, is scheduled to make remarks with technology leaders at the White House in the afternoon, according to his official schedule. Representatives for the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Crypto executives and representatives from industry trade groups are expected to attend the event, according to two people familiar with the matter. U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Mike Selig, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins and crypto advisor Patrick Witt are also expected to attend, according to media reports.

The Republican president has pursued crypto-friendly policies since returning to office in January 2025, particularly through the SEC and the CFTC. Sweeping crypto legislation — the industry's top priority — has stalled in Congress, with little time remaining for lawmakers to approve the bill before the end of the year.

The SEC on Tuesday proposed long-awaited rules that would exempt certain token offerings from securities regulations, making it easier for crypto companies to issue tokens and raise money. The CFTC is scheduled to discuss crypto regulation, among other issues, at an industry gathering on Thursday.

Reuters/Ipsos polling this week found that a majority of Americans believe Trump and his family have inappropriately profited from the crypto sector since his return to power and that his policy decisions are influenced by his private business dealings, which include World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin.

Trump says that he has had no day-to-day role in his family's business and that his investments are independently managed. The White House dismisses any allegations of impropriety.