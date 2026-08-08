Trump-linked fintech firm AI Financial sells unit to Prime Delta

Aug 7 : AI Financial Corp, a company closely affiliated with World ‌Liberty Financial, the crypto venture backed by the Trump family, has sold its Canadian unit to New York-based Prime Delta, weeks after fintech firm Perpetuals.com ended talks to buy the subsidiary.

• AI Financial will receive a $12 million secured promissory note — with $1 million due next week and the rest paid over time — and about 11.6 million shares of Prime Delta stock for the sale of ALT5 Sigma Canada, an filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

• The filing did not provide details on the rationale for the deal. AI Financial, previously known as ALT5 Sigma, and Prime Delta could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

• Prime Delta is a financial services firm specializing in "credit intermediation and strategic financial advisory", according to its website.

• World ‌Liberty ⁠Financial partnered with ALT5 Sigma in August 2025, striking a deal under which ALT5 Sigma raised $750 million by selling new ​shares and used $717 ​million of ⁠that to buy World Liberty tokens.

• That deal sent more than $500 million ​to the Trump family, Reuters has reported, based on ​the ⁠Trumps' arrangement with World Liberty Financial.

• AI Financial's share price has plummeted since August 11, 2025, the date of the deal, from above $9 to ​around 44 cents on Friday for a market value of about $61 million.

• AI Financial's sale of ALT5 Sigma Canada to Prime Delta comes about three weeks after Perpetuals.com said it had abandoned plans to buy the business, without giving further details.

• ALT5 Sigma sued Prime Delta last year, alleging it was tied to a former consultant accused of misappropriating company data for a competing business — a dispute the two sides settled in December with no admission of wrongdoing by either party, SEC filings show.