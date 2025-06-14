Trump reports tens of millions in income from crypto ventures

U.S. President Donald Trump filed his first public financial disclosure report of his term on Friday, providing what he said was the latest information about his holdings, including income from his family's foray into cryptocurrencies.

Trump, who returned to office in January, reported $57.35 million from token sales at crypto firm World Liberty Financial. He also reported holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.

The financial disclosure was signed as of June 13 and did not state the time period it covered. The details of the cryptocurrency listings, as well as other information in the disclosure, suggest it was through the end of December 2024, which would exclude most of the money raised by the family's cryptocurrency ventures.

The wealth of the Republican businessman-turned-politician ranges from crypto to real estate, and a large part on paper is tied up in his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of social media platform Truth Social.

The disclosure showed income from various assets including Trump's properties in Florida. Trump's three golf-focused resorts in the state - Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach - plus his nearby private members' club at Mar-a-Lago, generated at least $217.7 million in income, according to the filing.

The disclosure also listed income of $5 million in license fees from a development in Vietnam.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.