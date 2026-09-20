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Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar
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Business

Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

20 Sep 2026 01:25AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2026 01:35AM)
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WASHINGTON, Sept 19 : US President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee regulation of AI and will announce an AI "czar" in the near future.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System." 

Source: Reuters
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