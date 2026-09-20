Trump says he will create 'AI Force,' name AI czar

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 : US President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday that he is creating an "AI Force" to oversee regulation of AI and will announce an AI "czar" in the near future.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System."