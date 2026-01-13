Trump says Microsoft to make changes to curb data center power costs for Americans

Jan 12 : U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Microsoft will make "major changes" this week to ensure U.S. consumers do not pay more for electricity because of data centers' power consumption, and his administration was working with other technology companies on the issue of high utility bills.

"I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers. Therefore, my Administration is working with major American Technology Companies to secure their commitment to the American People, and we will have much to announce in the coming weeks," Trump said on social media.