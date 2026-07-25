Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

(Corrects to say Trump in paragraph 3)

July 24 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the European Union over what he called its illegal decision to fine Alphabet's Google, saying Washington would launch a probe into the bloc's "robbing" of American companies.

The European Commission on Thursday fined Google a total of €890 million ($1 billion) for flouting EU rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

"We will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of “ROBBING” American Companies," Trump said in a social media post, referring to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

"The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct," he wrote.