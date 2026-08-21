Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US space launches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US space launches

Trump signs memo to help drastically boost US space launches

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

21 Aug 2026 05:58AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2026 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memo to help drastically increase the number of U.S. space launches, directing a series of actions by government agencies.

The White House wants to enable at least 1,000 launches and re-entries annually by 2030, up from 178 launches last year - a figure that is 10 times higher than 2013. It calls on agencies to incentivize co-development of space transportation infrastructure with private sector partners, expedite permitting and environmental reviews and ensure adequate wireless spectrum for space launches.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement