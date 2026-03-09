Trump sons-backed Aureus to merge with drone maker Powerus

March 9 : Aureus Greenway, a golf club company backed by the sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Monday it would merge with Powerus in a deal designed to take the drone technology company public.

The transaction is the latest in Eric and Donald Trump Jr.'s growing investments in the drone sector, following last month's $1.5 billion tie-up between Israeli drone maker XTEND and Florida-based JFB Construction.

Drones have become a major procurement priority for the Pentagon and are widely used in Ukraine, where dense air defense systems near the front lines limit the deployment of conventional aircraft.

This growing reliance has also drawn significant Silicon Valley funding into drone and military artificial intelligence startups, boosting valuations of U.S. companies such as Anduril Industries and Shield AI.

Powerus, which was formed in 2025 by Andrew Fox, makes heavy-lift drones that can carry industrial payloads up to 675 kg. The company also offers services to transform existing manned boats into remotely operated or fully autonomous vessels.

Fox is expected to serve as chief executive officer and chairman of the combined company, Aureus said in a regulatory filing.

However, the value of the deal was not disclosed.

In connection with the planned merger, Aureus has engaged Dominari Securities to help raise about $9 million in financing from investors including drone company Unusual Machines and Agostinelli Group, Dominari said in a separate statement.

Dominari counts both Trump brothers among its shareholders, with roughly 6 per cent stakes each, while Unusual Machines tapped Trump Jr. as an adviser in November 2024.

Powerus has also secured additional funding from the Korea Climate & Governance Improvement Fund, which agreed to purchase $50 million of the drone maker's stock, Dominari added.

The merger is expected to close in summer 2026, Dominari said.