Trump holds high-stakes meeting with Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu after calling for his resignation

US President Donald Trump said he met with Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu on Monday (Aug 11), days after seeking his resignation, praising Tan and calling the meeting "a very interesting one".

Shares of the chipmaker rose 3 per cent in extended trading.

Last week, Trump had demanded the immediate resignation of Tan, calling him "highly conflicted" over his ties to Chinese firms, injecting uncertainty into the chipmaker's years-long turnaround effort.

Trump said he met with Tan, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. His Cabinet members and Tan were going to bring suggestions to him next week, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"His success and rise is an amazing story," Trump said about Tan.

Tan had invested in hundreds of Chinese firms, some of which were linked to the Chinese military, Reuters reported exclusively in April.

It is not illegal for US citizens to hold stakes in Chinese companies unless they have been added to the US Treasury's Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List, which explicitly bans such investments.

Tan has been tasked to undo years of missteps that left Intel struggling to make inroads in the booming AI chip industry dominated by Nvidia, while investment-heavy contract manufacturing ambitions led to hefty losses.

In the roughly six months as Intel CEO, Tan made major strategic shifts that included divesting assets, laying off employees and redirecting resources.

But the demand for Tan's resignation will only distract him from that task, investors and a former senior employee have told Reuters.