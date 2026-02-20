Trump-themed ETF manager scoops up MAGA fund

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Feb 19 : Yorkville America Equities LLC, the investment adviser that manages five new Truth Social-branded ETFs focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" thesis, said on Thursday that it plans to acquire the Point Bridge America First ETF.

The proposed acquisition, which has been approved by Truth Social trustees, is the second such transaction announced by Yorkville in less than a month to scoop up a fund with an investment thesis aligned with Trump's policies. At the end of January, the firm said it reached an agreement to acquire the God Bless America ETF, another ETF that emphasizes what it describes on its website as patriotic investing.

The transaction will enable Yorkville to expand "its values-aligned product suite while leveraging an established fund with a defined investor base and track record," it said in a statement.

The two transactions will give the Truth Social ETF franchise a big boost in assets. The five newly launched Truth Social ETFs have less than $50 million in assets, while the God Bless America transaction would add some $101 million. The America First ETF deal would bring in another $32 million.

Both transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, the firm said.

