TSMC CEO to announce new $100 billion US investment plans

WASHINGTON :TSMC CEO C. C. Wei plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday to announce the Taiwanese semiconductor company plans to make a $100 billion investment in the United States, sources told Reuters.

A person briefed on the matter said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is expected to announce the investment in a meeting with Trump set for 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), which will include building additional chip factories in the United States in the coming years.

The $100 billion is in addition to a major prior investment announcement.

In April, TSMC agreed to expand its planned U.S. investment by $25 billion to $65 billion and to add a third Arizona factory by 2030.

The U.S. Commerce Department under then President Joe Biden finalized a $6.6 billion government subsidy in November for TSMC's U.S. unit for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona.

TSMC said on Monday it looks "forward to discussing our shared vision for innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry, as well as exploring ways to bolster the technology sector along with our customers."

Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act legislation in 2022 to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for American semiconductor production and research to boost domestic production and make the United States less reliant on semiconductors made in Asia.

Under Biden, the Commerce Department convinced all five leading-edge semiconductor firms to locate factories in the United States as part of the program to address national security risks from imported chips.

Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told lawmakers last month that the program was "an excellent down payment" to rebuild the sector but he has declined to commit grants that have already been approved by the department, saying he wanted to "read them and analyze them and understand them."

A TSMC spokesperson said last month the company had received $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act money before the new administration came in as per the milestone terms of its agreement.

TSMC last year agreed to produce the world's most advanced 2-nanometer technology at its second Arizona factory expected to begin production in 2028. TSMC also agreed to use its most advanced chip manufacturing technology called "A16" in Arizona.

TSMC has already begun producing advanced four-nanometer chips for U.S. customers in Arizona.

The TSMC award included up to $5 billion in low-cost government loans.